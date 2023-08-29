News & Insights

Brazil's Lula hopes Congress will help him 'protect the poorest'

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

August 29, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he hopes Congress will help his administration "protect the poorest, not the richest" after he signed an executive order to tax closed-end and offshore funds.

The measures, now pending congressional approval, are seen as essential for the government to boost public revenue and reach its commitment to zero primary deficit by next year, as they offset a revenue loss from expanded income tax exemptions for individuals.

