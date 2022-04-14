Brazil's Lula hints at tax reform if elected: "who earns more, pays more"

US Markets

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is polling ahead of incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for the country's October election, said on Thursday he would promote a tax reform in which "who earns more, pays more" if elected.

He also mentioned in a speech that his administration was known for meeting inflation goals, at a moment when high consumer prices affect Bolsonaro's popularity. Leftist Lula was in power from 2003 to 2010.

