Brazil's Lula has favored candidate for attorney general, sources say

November 16, 2023 — 04:43 pm EST

By Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Paulo Gonet, Brazil's electoral attorney general, has emerged as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's leading candidate to be the country's next attorney general, four sources told Reuters.

They said Gonet's appointment is not yet a certainty, with two other names still in the running. But Lula may name him as soon as this week to replace interim Attorney General Elizeta Ramos. Gonet has in recent days won key support from several supreme court justices and Justice Minister Flavio Dino, the sources said.

Gonet also helped secure former President Jair Bolsonaro's conviction earlier this year in Brazil's federal electoral court for his conduct during last year's narrow election loss to Lula, which left Bolsonaro ineligible until 2030.

"Gonet is the favorite right now," a source at the presidential palace said.

