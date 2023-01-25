US Markets

Brazil's Lula eyes trade deal between Mercosur and China

January 25, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Anthony Boadle for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between the South American trade bloc Mercosur and China.

On a visit to Uruguay to dissuade its government from reaching a deal on its own with China, which would undermine the Mercosur customs union, Lula said he agreed with the need to modernize and "open" Mercosur to other regions. He said the long-due Mercosur accord with the European Union must be completed urgently.

