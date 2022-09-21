Brazil's Lula expects to reach trade agreement with EU in six months if elected

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday he should reach an agreement on a trade deal between South America's Mercosur trade bloc and the European Union within six months, if he wins October's presidential election.

