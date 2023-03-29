Brazil's Lula expected to reschedule China trip to April 11, says minister

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to reschedule his visit to China to April 11, his press secretary, Paulo Pimenta, said on Wednesday.

Lula was supposed to depart to China last weekend, but the trip was postponed after he was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia caused by influenza A.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.