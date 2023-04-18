US Markets

Brazil's Lula condemns invasion of Ukraine

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

April 18, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday his administration condemns the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and again defended efforts to end the conflict.

Speaking after a lunch with the President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis, Lula insisted that a group of nations needs to come together to help broker a peace deal between Russia and the Ukraine.

