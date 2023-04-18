Brazil's Lula condemns invasion of Ukraine

BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday his administration condemns the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and again defended efforts to end the conflict.

Speaking after a lunch with the President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis, Lula insisted that a group of nations needs to come together to help broker a peace deal between Russia and the Ukraine.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.