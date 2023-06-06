Brazil's Lula calls China's Xi over stranded beef consignments

By Roberto Samora and Fernando Cardoso

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping by telephone in a bid to clear stranded consignments of Brazilian beef at Chinese ports.

"Wrong or not, we have the Atlantic Ocean full of Brazilian containers with meat. I needed to pick up the phone and call President Xi Jinping," said Lula, who quoted his agriculture ministry saying an estimated 70,000 metric tons of Brazilian beef are waiting to be delivered at ports in China.

Brazil self-suspended beef exports to China after a case of Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), known as mad cow disease, was reported in February.

China, Brazil's main beef importer, eventually agreed to resume beef imports from the South American nation on March 23 based on documentation provided by Brazil that the mad cow case was "atypical."

The stranded consignments only contain certified beef products from before the BSE notification date, which continued to be shipped, but are now being blocked, the government said. All other cargos are being delivered normally.

In February, the agriculture ministry had previously said official health protocol dictates that exports to China would be temporarily suspended pending investigations into the mad cow case.

The volume mentioned by President Lula is representative based on monthly export data from Brazil.

In May, Brazil exported around 170,000 metric tons of fresh beef to all destinations, up 16,000 metric tons compared to the same month of 2022.

"I don't care if the guy who owns the container voted for Lula or not," the president said at trade fair in Bahia state. "I care about... a Brazilian exporter... who has the right to get paid money for the product produced", Lula added.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Fernando Cardoso in São Paulo Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

