Brazil's Lula calls Bolsonaro a Trump 'copycat' in CNN interview

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro a "faithful copycat" of Donald Trump and said there was no chance Bolsonaro would return to the presidency.

The leftist leader told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Friday that Brazil's judiciary is investigating Bolsonaro for attacks on democracy.

Bolsonaro's U.S. trip insulates him from any immediate legal jeopardy in Brazil, where he is under investigation in at least four criminal probes.

Lula will meet Biden at the White House on Friday afternoon on a visit intended to show U.S. support for democracy in Brazil that came under threat from Bolsonaro, who has never conceded his defeat in last year's presidential election.

Lula said Bolsonaro, who flew to Florida two days before leaving office at the end of December, did not like labor unions, did not like talking to business, and did not like talking to journalists. "It is just him and his lies," he said.

"If I sent the ammunition, I would be joining the war. I don't want to join the war. I want peace," Lula said.

