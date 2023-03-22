Brazil's Lula approves Rodolfo Froes and Rodrigo Monteiro to key central bank positions

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has approved Rodolfo Froes and Rodrigo Monteiro for two key positions in the central bank, in what should be his first nominations for the bank he has been heavily criticizing.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, Froes is expected to replace Bruno Serra as the director of Monetary Policy, while Monteiro is expected to take over as the head of Supervision, replacing Paulo Souza. Both are subject to Senate approval after Lula's formal nomination.

The news was first reported on Tuesday night on news website G1.

The two were suggested to Lula by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, according to the sources. Serra and Souza's terms expired in February, but they remain in office and will vote on Wednesday on the central bank's rate-setting decision.

Rodolfo Froes describes himself on LinkedIn as an angel investor at San Francisco-based startup Qulture.Rocks.

He worked at Banco Fator until 2021 as a board member and vice president, and held a portfolio manager position at Bank of America in Sao Paulo in the early 2000s.

Rodrigo Monteiro is a career civil servant at the central bank.

Under a 2021 law granting autonomy to the central bank, governor Roberto Campos Neto will remain in office until December 2024. New leftist President Lula will appoint all members of the bank's nine-person board, responsible for making monetary policy decisions.

Lula's choices will be closely watched as he has been strongly criticizing the central bank's benchmark interest rate, which has been held at a six-year high of 13.75% since September despite cooling inflation and economic slowdown.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Bernardo Caram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

