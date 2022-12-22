Brazil's Lula announces new set of cabinet members with VP as minister

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday announced a new set of future cabinet members ahead of his Jan. 1 inauguration, including Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin as minister of development, industry and trade.

Lula also said economist Esther Dweck would lead the newly created Management Ministry, while business-friendly congressman Alexandre Padilha was appointed institutional affairs minister.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

