Brazil's lower house to vote on bill taxing offshore funds on Oct. 24

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress is scheduled to vote on Oct. 24 on a government-proposed bill that would tax offshore funds, Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Thursday.

Padilha told TV channel GloboNews that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration is confident Congress will pass the measure, seen as a key part of the government's plan to boost public revenues to erase its fiscal deficit by next year.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.