Brazil's lower house to vote on bill taxing offshore funds on Oct. 24

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

October 05, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Eduardo Simoes for Reuters

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress is scheduled to vote on Oct. 24 on a government-proposed bill that would tax offshore funds, Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Thursday.

Padilha told TV channel GloboNews that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration is confident Congress will pass the measure, seen as a key part of the government's plan to boost public revenues to erase its fiscal deficit by next year.

