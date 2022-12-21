Brazil's lower house passes bill to raise spending cap for welfare program

BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house on Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment to increase the government spending cap to maintain welfare payouts to poor families next year, a centerpiece campaign pledge by the country's next president.

In a major victory for incoming leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the bill would raise the spending cap by 145 billion reais ($28 billion) for one year to fund payments of 600 reais a month under the Bolsa Familia welfare program.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Peter Frontini)

