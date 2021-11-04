Brazil's lower house gives narrow first-round approval to key fiscal legislation

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A measure that would allow Brazil's government to increase spending by 92 billion reais ($16.5 billion) next year narrowly passed its initial hurdle on Thursday, a first vote in the lower house of Congress.

Lawmakers approved the main text of the legislation by 312 votes to 144, surpassing by a slim margin the 308 votes needed for approval of the proposed constitutional amendment, which will require a second vote in the lower house before going to the Senate.

The legislation is key to letting President Jair Bolsonaro ramp up welfare spending as he has promised ahead of next year's election by allowing 92 billion reais ($16.5 billion) in additional government spending in 2022.

The proposal, which involves recalculating a constitutional spending cap and staggering the government's court-ordered payments, rattled financial markets and led several senior Treasury officials to quit when it was floated last month.

"Brazil has undermined the credibility of all its fiscal rules," Credit Suisse analysts warned in a Thursday note to clients, estimating that the extra spending would lead Brazil's gross debt to peak at 93.6% of gross domestic product in 2028 rather than 91.7% under the current spending cap.

Debate in Congress has also set off intraparty debates, as politicians weigh a desire for more generous welfare programs against a loss of fiscal credibility and the likely electoral boost for Bolsonaro.

Presidential hopeful Ciro Gomes, whose center-left candidacy is polling third in the 2022 race behind Bolsonaro and former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said he was stunned that most lawmakers in his party had supported the legislation.

Gomes said he was suspending his presidential run in an effort to pressure members of his Democratic Labor Party (PDT).

($1 = 5.5940 reais)

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brad Haynes and Cynthia Osterman)

