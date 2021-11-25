US Markets

Brazil's lower house approves direct ethanol sales

Contributor
Maria Carolina Marcello Reuters
Published

Brazil's lower house on Thursday approved a bill that would allow ethanol producers to sell directly to the final reseller, typically gas stations.

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house on Thursday approved a bill that would allow ethanol producers to sell directly to the final reseller, typically gas stations.

The measure, which seeks to increase competition by cutting out intermediaries, will now go to the Senate.

Critics of the measure say it will increase fuel tax evasion in Brazil, which is widely estimated at several billion dollars per year.

An original version of the bill would have opened the door for gas stations carrying the logo of resale chains - such as Shell - to obtain ethanol from other sources, though that measure was scuttled in the final version that passed in the lower house.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular