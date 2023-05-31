News & Insights

Brazil's lower house approves curtailing environment, indigenous ministries

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

May 31, 2023 — 11:37 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress approved late on Wednesday a bill that curtails the powers of the ministries of the environment and Indigenous affairs.

The approval marks a further setback for Lula's environmental agenda, which was also handed a defeat on Tuesday when lawmakers passed a bill that limited the recognition of new Indigenous reservations.

In the approved bill, lawmakers removed land decisions from the Indigenous affairs ministry, while the registry of rural land, a vital tool to stop deforestation, will be managed by the agriculture and not the environment ministry.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

