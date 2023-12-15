Brazil's lower house approves crucial revenue measure involving corporate tax discounts

Adds further details, context

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house approved a crucial revenue-increasing measure aimed at backing the government's fiscal plans to eliminate the primary deficit next year, which prevents companies from using state-granted corporate tax discounts to reduce taxable income for federal revenue purposes.

In an unusual Friday session secured after intense political negotiations, the measure, through which the federal government aimed to raise an additional 35.3 billion reais ($7.14 billion) in 2024, received 335 votes in favor and 56 against.

It will now undergo analysis in the Senate.

The version approved in the lower house introduced several relaxations compared to the government's original proposal, including one provision allowing companies to pay outstanding taxes owed for past practices with a discount of up to 80%.

Despite these amendments, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday that the measure's revenue potential remained unchanged in the government's calculations.

The approved proposal also incorporated changes to "interest on equity" (JCP) payments, which currently enable companies to deduct shareholder remuneration from their corporate tax obligations.

Initially, the government aimed to generate 10.5 billion reais next year by eliminating JCP. However, Congress retained the instrument with specific changes to its applicability.

According to Haddad, the government plans to implement administrative measures later this year to counterbalance the anticipated revenue loss resulting from these changes.

Victory on Friday followed a setback the day before when Congress voted to override President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's veto on a bill aimed at extending payroll tax exemptions for 17 labor sectors until 2027.

This is expected to impact public accounts by 25 billion reais next year, a factor not initially foreseen in the government's budget proposal.

Lula's economic team counts on an extra 168.5 billion reais to eliminate the primary deficit in 2024, a goal met with skepticism in the market due to its heavy reliance on uncertain revenues, some of which are still subject to final legislative approval.

($1 = 4.9432 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.