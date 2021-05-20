Brazil's lower house approves bill to privatize Eletrobras

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house approved late on Wednesday a bill to privatize Brazilian state power utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA, a long-awaited divestment.

Under the terms of the bill, Eletrobras will sell new shares to investors, diluting the stake of the government, which will lose its controlling interest in the company.

The government expects to raise roughly 25 billion reais ($4.71 billion) from the divestment.

On Wednesday, shares in Eletrobras jumped almost 4% on expectations the lower house would approve the bill.

To be implemented, the bill also needs the approval of the Senate.

($1 = 5.3095 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.