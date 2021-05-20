US Markets

Brazil's lower house approves bill to privatize Eletrobras

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Brazil's lower house approved late on Wednesday a bill to privatize Brazilian state power utility Eletrobras, a long-awaited divestment.

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house approved late on Wednesday a bill to privatize Brazilian state power utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA, a long-awaited divestment.

Under the terms of the bill, Eletrobras will sell new shares to investors, diluting the stake of the government, which will lose its controlling interest in the company.

The government expects to raise roughly 25 billion reais ($4.71 billion) from the divestment.

On Wednesday, shares in Eletrobras jumped almost 4% on expectations the lower house would approve the bill.

To be implemented, the bill also needs the approval of the Senate.

($1 = 5.3095 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    13 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular