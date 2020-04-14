Brazil's lower house approves $15.5 billion aid package for states and municipalities

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress late on Monday approved a financial support package worth an estimated 80 billion reais ($15.5 billion) for states and municipalities whose tax revenues are being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill, which still needs Senate approval, has irked the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who is likely to veto the bill despite adjustments to the text to exert more federal control over the spending, a source told Reuters.

According to the bill, the federal government will make up for the fall in states' and municipalities' tax revenues between May and October. Lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia estimated the package could be worth around 80 billion reais.

Brazil's national development bank BNDES and state-owned Caixa Economica Federal CEF.UL, under the bill, will also be able to refinance state and municipal debt through the end of 2020.

Economy minister Paulo Guedes on Monday criticized the plan to allow the central government to plug the shortfall in local authorities' tax revenues, saying it was like signing a "blank check."

($1 = 5.17 reais)

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.