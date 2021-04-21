Brazil's Lojas Renner eyes online retailer Dafiti - report

SAO PAULO, April 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian apparel retailer Lojas Renner SA LREN3.SA is eyeing the acquisition of the digital apparel retailer Dafiti in a potential cash and stock deal, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

Dafiti, which sells 6,000 brands online, is valued at roughly 10 billion reais ($1.80 billion), the report said.

Lojas Renner earlier this week launched a share offering of up to 6.5 billion reais, saying it planned to use the proceeds in acquisitions and to expand online sales and financial services.

Lojas Renner and Dafiti did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the potential acquisition.

($1 = 5.5687 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

