US Markets

Brazil's Lojas Renner confirms plans for a share offering

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian apparel retailer Lojas Renner confirmed it is planning a share offering, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Updates with source and adds banks hired

SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian apparel retailer Lojas Renner LREN3.SA confirmed it isplanning a share offering, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The company plans to raise roughly 4.5 billion reais in the follow-on, a source familiar with the matter said, to fund its growth plan, including potential mergers and acquisitions.

Shares were up more than 8% in afternoon trading, after news of the share offering was first reported by financial blog Brazil Journal.

Banks Itau BBA, BTG Pactual, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Santander will manage the offering, according to the source.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese and Steve Orlofsky)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular