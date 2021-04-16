Brazil's Lojas Renner confirms plans for a share offering

Updates with source and adds banks hired

SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian apparel retailer Lojas Renner LREN3.SA confirmed it isplanning a share offering, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The company plans to raise roughly 4.5 billion reais in the follow-on, a source familiar with the matter said, to fund its growth plan, including potential mergers and acquisitions.

Shares were up more than 8% in afternoon trading, after news of the share offering was first reported by financial blog Brazil Journal.

Banks Itau BBA, BTG Pactual, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Santander will manage the offering, according to the source.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese and Steve Orlofsky)

