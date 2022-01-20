US Markets

Brazil's Lojas Renner announces new CFO, share buyback program

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published

Brazilian retailer Lojas Renner SA announced late on Thursday that its board approved former Unilever executive Daniel Martins dos Santos as the new company chief financial officer, and unveiled a new share buyback program.

.

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Lojas Renner SA LREN3.SA announced late on Thursday that its board approved former Unilever ULVR.L executive Daniel Martins dos Santos as the new company chief financial officer, and unveiled a new share buyback program.

The executive will hold the position of CFO and investor relations officer starting Jan. 24, the company said in a securities filing. Martins dos Santos is a former financial vice president at Unilever Switzerland and former CFO at Unilever Spain.

The role had been occupied by an interim director since November, when the previous CFO, Alvaro Jorge Fontes de Azevedo, resigned.

Lojas Renner also announced a buyback program of 18 million common shares, which is equivalent to 1.82% of the shares in circulation on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, and has an 18-month deadline.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular