Brazil's Lojas Americanas says it buys 70% stake in Grupo Uni.co

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Lojas Americanas LAME4.SA said on Tuesday it had bought 70% of the shares in franchising group Grupo Uni.co S.A. via its subsidiary IF Capital Ltda.

The deal, for which Lojas Americanas did not give a value, allows the Brazilian retailer to buy the rest of the company's shares in three years. It said the acquisition of Uni.co, which still requires regulatory approval, allows it to expand its offering of its own brands, while giving it the opportunity to grow fashion, accessories, gifts and design offerings.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Leslie Adler)

