Brazil's Lojas Americanas considers 3 bln real capital raise in B2W Digital - filing

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's Lojas Americanas SA LAME4.SA, the controlling shareholder of B2W Digital, is considering a capital raise of 3 billion reais ($564.51 million) in its online retail subsidiary, according to a securities filing issued by B2W Digital on Monday.

The studies are preliminary, the company said.

A capital raise in B2W is among one of the potential uses of the proceeds of a new share offering by Lojas Americanas. The retailer is planning a share offering that may reach 7 billion reais ($1.3 billion), Reuters reported on Sunday. [nL1N2EC09Y]

($1 = 5.3143 reais)

