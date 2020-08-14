Brazil's logistics co Sequoia files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Sequoia has filed for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Both the company and its shareholders plan to raise an undisclosed amount of money in the offering.

Backed by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, Sequoia plans to use the proceeds for acquisitions and reduce debt.

Investment banks units of BTG Pactual, Santander Brasil, Morgan Stanley and ABC Brasil will manage the offering.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Franklin Paul)

