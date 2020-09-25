Brazil's logistics co Santos raises $143 mln in share offering
SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Santos Brasil Participacoes SA STBP3.SA raised 790 million reais ($143.40 million) in a share offering, a securities filing showed on Friday.
The company priced its shares at 4.10 reais each, a 4.7% discount to its closing price on Thursday.
($1 = 5.5090 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)
((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))
