US Markets

Brazil's Log Commercial okays share sale of up to $123 million

Contributor
Jake Spring Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian commercial real estate firm Log Commercial Properties E Participacoes SA said on Sunday its board approved a share offering with an estimated value of up to 677 million reais ($123.34 million).

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian commercial real estate firm Log Commercial Properties E Participacoes SA LOGG3.SA said on Sunday its board approved a share offering with an estimated value of up to 677 million reais ($123.34 million).

The company plans to sell at least 501 million reais in shares, an estimated value based on the Friday closing price of 31.34 reais per common share, but the offering size could grow depending on investor demand. Pricing is expected on March 31.

($1 = 5.4890 reais)

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular