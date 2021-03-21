Brazil's Log Commercial okays share sale of up to $123 million

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian commercial real estate firm Log Commercial Properties E Participacoes SA LOGG3.SA said on Sunday its board approved a share offering with an estimated value of up to 677 million reais ($123.34 million).

The company plans to sell at least 501 million reais in shares, an estimated value based on the Friday closing price of 31.34 reais per common share, but the offering size could grow depending on investor demand. Pricing is expected on March 31.

($1 = 5.4890 reais)

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

