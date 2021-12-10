Brazil's Locaweb unveils investment program; shares soar

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian web services company Locaweb LWSA.3 rose more than 7% on Friday after it unveiled a corporate venture capital program that aims to invest 100 million reais ($17.87 million) over four years.

The company, formally known as Locaweb Servicos de Internet SA, plans to invest in businesses that can be connected to its ecosystem, "especially in the e-commerce segment," it said in a securities filing.

The initiative will take place through an equity investment fund that will be managed by Valetec Capital Investimentos Ltda.

Shares in Locaweb were one of the top performers on the Bovespa index .BVSP, trading 7.1% higher.

Analysts at Itau BBA considered Locaweb's decision as positive, seeing it as a way to diversify the company's investments beyond traditional mergers and acquisitions.

($1 = 5.5946 reais)

