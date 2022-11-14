US Markets

Brazil's Localiza's Q3 earnings fall 28%, miss forecast

November 14, 2022 — 09:01 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini, Carolina Pulice, Sarah Morland for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA RENT3.SA third-quarter net profit fell 27.6%, the company announced in a statement on Monday, landing below analyst expectations.

The firm posted adjusted net profit of 682.1 million reais ($127.9 million), below Refinitiv's forecast of 758.2 million reais. Net profit came in at 423.6 million reais.

($1 = 5.3321 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Carolina Pulice and Sarah Morland)

