Brazil's Localiza, Unidas in talks for $730 mln asset sale to Brookfield

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA RENT3.SA said on Friday it is in talks with an investment fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO to sell assets valued at about 3.5 billion reais ($730 million).

Such asset sales are a requirement of Localiza's tie-up agreement up with rival Unidas, formally known as Companhia de Locacao das Americas LCAM3.SA.

Brazil's antitrust regulator approved the tie-up deal late in 2021, but demanded the companies divest assets including the Unidas brand to avoid overly dominating the market.

Canada's Brookfield controls rental car company Ouro Verde in Brazil.

The potential deal was first reported by Bloomberg News late on Thursday.

"As it is a competitive process, the companies are also negotiating with other interested parties. Up to this date, there is no binding document signed with any of the interested parties," Localiza said in a securities filing.

