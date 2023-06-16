News & Insights

Brazil's Localiza to launch $832 mln share offering -report

June 16, 2023

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental company Localiza RENT3.SA is set to launch a follow-on share offering aimed at raising around 4 billion reais ($831.57 million), newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

The primary offering would be focused on raising capital for new investments such as car purchases, according to the report, which added the upper end of the offering would be set at around 4.5 billion reais.

Localiza did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 4.8102 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

