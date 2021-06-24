Brazil's Localiza to buy back up to 50 mln shares

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental company Localiza RENT3.SA said in a securities filing on Thursday that it would buy back up to 50 million shares through July 2022.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

