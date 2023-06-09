Brazil's Localiza sees up to $250 mln hit from govt auto program

News & Insights

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental firm Localiza RENT3.SA said on Friday it expects a government program that aims to boost the country's auto industry by lowering car prices to hit its second-quarter results by 575-650 million reais ($118-251 million).

The program, which the government unveiled earlier this week, offers tax credits to manufacturers who then give discounts on new vehicles to clients.

"The sudden reduction in new car prices also reverberates in the used car market," Localiza said in a securities filing, saying it had already observed a need to cut prices for the sale of cars that had already been rented out.

Localiza said its estimated considered that as will "similar events in the past," the program may last more than the expected four months. It also took into account direct impacts on sales and the book value of its fleet.

Localiza added that potentially buying new cars at lower prices could cut its capital expenditures and potentially reduce its expansion costs, though the company did not say whether it intends to buy vehicles through the program.

($1 = 4.8791 reais)

