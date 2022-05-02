US Markets

Brazil's Localiza reports 7.3% growth in Q1 net profit

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA reported on Monday first-quarter net profit of 517.4 million reais ($101.75 million), up 7.3% from a year earlier.

SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA RENT3.SA reported on Monday first-quarter net profit of 517.4 million reais ($101.75 million), up 7.3% from a year earlier.

The car rental company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.14 billion reais in the period, a 41.3% increase over the first three months of 2021.

Amid soaring inflation and rising interest rates in Brazil, the company was able to raise daily car rental tariffs by 31.7% year-on-year. Although the utilization rate of its fleet retreated by 1.9 percentage points to 78.5%% in the period.

Fleet renewal slowed down, still in a context of a restricted supply for new vehicles, according to the company. Localiza's used cars sales volume fell 49.9% year-on-year, which was partially offset by the 34.9% average price increase.

Localiza's first quarter net revenues came in at 2.71 billion reais, 3.1% below the same period of 2021.

($1 = 5.0848 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

