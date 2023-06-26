Brazil's Localiza raises $944 mln in share offering

Recasts with confirmation by the company, adds details in paragraphs 4 and 5

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental firm Localiza raised 4.5 billion reais ($943.89 million) in a share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

The firm priced its primary offering at 66.64 reais per share, representing a 1.3% discount over its Monday closing price.

The offering had been previously reported by local newspaper Valor Economico.

Localiza said it will use the proceeds of the offer to expand its car fleet and service network.

Itau BBA, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, UBS Brasil, Santander Brasil, Bank of America, Banco Safra, and XP Investimentos managed the offering.

($1 = 4.7675 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Shri Navaratnam)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.