US Markets

Brazil's Localiza posts Q4 net profit down 12.5% but matches forecasts

March 15, 2023 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA RENT3.SA said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit fell 12.5% on a yearly basis, but came in roughly in line with analyst expectations.

The firm posted adjusted net profit of 637.7 million reais ($121.4 million), while analysts expected 640.35 million reais, according to Refinitiv's forecast.

Net revenue rose 40% in the last three months of 2022 to 5.89 billion reais, lifted by a strong performance in its fleet management business as well as a 6.7% growth in the main car rental business.

Localiza raised daily car rental tariffs by 16.3% year-on-year, helping the unit deliver growth despite the sale of about 49,000 vehicles to Ouro Verde, a car rental company controlled by Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO.

The deal was ordered by Brazil's antitrust regulator as a remedy for Localiza's tie-up with its former competitor Unidas.

The Belo Horizonte-based firm's semi-new division, which sells its used cars, posted 2.6 billion reais in net revenue, 61.8% above the same quarter from the previous year.

($1 = 5.2534 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.