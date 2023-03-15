Brazil's Localiza posts Q4 net profit down 12.5% but matches forecasts

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA RENT3.SA said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit fell 12.5% on a yearly basis, but came in roughly in line with analyst expectations.

The firm posted adjusted net profit of 637.7 million reais ($121.4 million), while analysts expected 640.35 million reais, according to Refinitiv's forecast.

Net revenue rose 40% in the last three months of 2022 to 5.89 billion reais, lifted by a strong performance in its fleet management business as well as a 6.7% growth in the main car rental business.

Localiza raised daily car rental tariffs by 16.3% year-on-year, helping the unit deliver growth despite the sale of about 49,000 vehicles to Ouro Verde, a car rental company controlled by Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO.

The deal was ordered by Brazil's antitrust regulator as a remedy for Localiza's tie-up with its former competitor Unidas.

The Belo Horizonte-based firm's semi-new division, which sells its used cars, posted 2.6 billion reais in net revenue, 61.8% above the same quarter from the previous year.

($1 = 5.2534 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

