Brazil's Localiza posts 59% jump in Q4 net profit

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental firm Localiza RENT3.SA posted on Monday a 59.1% increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Localiza, which operates in the car rental, fleet management and semi-new cars sales segments, reported net profit at 705.6 million reais ($141.71 million) in the quarter ended in December.

The firm mentioned higher volumes, prices and operational efficiency as factors that boosted its net profit.

Localiza's net revenue rose 34.4% in the quarter year-on-year to 7.91 billion reais, with positive performance in all three segments, as daily vehicle rentals and semi-new car sales grew.

Localiza's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 2.88 billion reais, up 40.1%.

($1 = 4.9791 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

