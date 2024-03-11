News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Localiza posts 59% jump in Q4 net profit

March 11, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 3-5

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental firm Localiza RENT3.SA posted on Monday a 59.1% increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Localiza, which operates in the car rental, fleet management and semi-new cars sales segments, reported net profit at 705.6 million reais ($141.71 million) in the quarter ended in December.

The firm mentioned higher volumes, prices and operational efficiency as factors that boosted its net profit.

Localiza's net revenue rose 34.4% in the quarter year-on-year to 7.91 billion reais, with positive performance in all three segments, as daily vehicle rentals and semi-new car sales grew.

Localiza's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 2.88 billion reais, up 40.1%.

($1 = 4.9791 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.