US Markets

Brazil's Localiza misses profit expectations in Q2

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published

Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA reported on Thursday a 2% growth in second-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts.

Adds more information on earnings

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA RENT3.SA reported on Thursday a 2% growth in second-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts.

The car rental company posted net profit of 456.7 million reais ($88.53 million), compared to the Refinitiv forecast of 644.7 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 1.11 billion reais in the period, a 45.1% increase over the same quarter of 2021.

Fleet renewal sped up, as Localiza increased its vehicle purchases 43.6% from the previous year and sold 29.2% fewer cars in the quarter.

($1 = 5.1587 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular