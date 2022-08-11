Brazil's Localiza misses profit expectations in Q2

Adds more information on earnings

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA RENT3.SA reported on Thursday a 2% growth in second-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts.

The car rental company posted net profit of 456.7 million reais ($88.53 million), compared to the Refinitiv forecast of 644.7 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 1.11 billion reais in the period, a 45.1% increase over the same quarter of 2021.

Fleet renewal sped up, as Localiza increased its vehicle purchases 43.6% from the previous year and sold 29.2% fewer cars in the quarter.

($1 = 5.1587 reais)

