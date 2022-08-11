US Markets

Brazil's Localiza misses profit expectations in Q2

Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA reported on Thursday a 2% growth in second-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts.

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA reported on Thursday a 2% growth in second-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts.

The car rental company posted net profit of 456.7 million reais ($88.53 million), compared to the Refinitiv forecast of 644.7 million reais. ($1 = 5.1587 reais)

