Brazil's Localiza in talks for $730 mln asset sale to Brookfield

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental company Localiza RENT3.SA said on Friday that it is in talks with an investment fund managed by Brookfield BAMa.TO to sell assets valued at about 3.5 billion reais ($730 million).

Such asset sales are a requirement of Localiza's tie-up agreement up with rival Unidas, formally known as Companhia de Locacao das Americas LCAM3.SA.

($1 = 4.7965 reais)

