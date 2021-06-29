Brazil's Localiza finalizes leniency deal with federal prosecutors

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil car rental firm Localiza RENT3.SA said on Tuesday it had signed a leniency deal with federal prosecutors for 750,000 reais ($151,300) for activities carried out in 2010 by a subsidiary it bought that raised corruption concerns.

Localiza has previously said the subsidiary agreed to pay it that amount, and the car rental firm has now disbursed that to federal prosecutors as part of its agreement. Localiza said on Tuesday that the agreement with prosecutors will "not imply the payment of any additional values."

($1 = 4.9559 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

