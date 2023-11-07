Brazil's Lira says tax reform could be split in two, depending on Senate changes

By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The speaker of Brazil's lower house, Arthur Lira, said on Tuesday that the Congress could split a proposed reform on consumption taxes in two so part of it could be enacted into law more swiftly.

This would depend on the changes the Senate makes to the bill set to amend the constitution, Lira told journalists.

The reform set to restructure the country's complex consumption taxes, a key step in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plan to boost economic growth, gained lower house approval earlier this year.

He stressed, however, that there would be no point in splitting the proposal if the Senate made minimal changes to what had already been passed and another lower house vote would not be needed.

