Brazil's Linx to analyze new Totvs bid, filing says

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Linx SA LINX3.SA said in a securities filing on Friday that it will analyze a potential new acquisition bid by rival Totvs TOTS3.SA.

On Thursday, Totvs said it was mulling a higher bid for Linx, adding that it would extend the deadline for Linx to analyze its acquisition offer to Nov. 17.

Totvs and card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O have engaged in a bidding war to takeover Linx.

Last week, Linx called a shareholder meeting for Nov. 17 to vote on the takeover proposal by StoneCo.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

