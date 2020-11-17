Brazil's Linx shareholders approve StoneCo bid; talks on some points continue

Adds details on raised StoneCo offer, background on Brazil payments space

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian software firm Linx SA LINX3.SAon Tuesday agreed to back a takeover offer proposed by card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O, two sources familiar with the matter said.

They approved the key first item in the voting session, which asks if shareholders approve or not StoneCo offer. Still, Linx shareholders were still discussing certain details of the proposal.

StoneCo raised its offer this afternoon and proposed to pay 33.56 reais plus 0.0126774 Stone Class A common share per Linx share, in a roughly 6.8 billion reais ($1.28 billion) deal.

The takeover would transform StoneCo into an integrated provider of software and payments at a moment when new competitors and technologies - such as instant payments platform Pix, launched this week by the country's central bank - are upending the payments industry in Brazil.

Linx would become a new software business unit of StoneCo, managed by executives from both companies if the transaction wins regulatory approval.

($1 = 5.3290 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

