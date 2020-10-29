Brazil's Linx says Stoneco raises cash offer by 0.50 reais/share

US Markets
Brazil software company Linx said on Thursday that card processing firm Stoneco had raised its takeover cash offer by 0.50 reais per share to 32.06 reais.

Linx said last week that Stoneco had communicated it was not considering increasing its offer. The Linx board said it recommends that shareholders approve the deal.

