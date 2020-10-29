Brazil's Linx says Stoneco raises cash offer by 0.50 reais/share

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil software company Linx LINX3.SA said on Thursday that card processing firm Stoneco STNE.O had raised its takeover cash offer by 0.50 reais per share to 32.06 reais.

Linx said last week that Stoneco had communicated it was not considering increasing its offer. The Linx board said it recommends that shareholders approve the deal.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.