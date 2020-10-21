US Markets
STNE

Brazil's Linx says Stoneco is not considering increasing offer - filing

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian software firm Linx SA said card processor StoneCo Ltd told the company it is not considering increasing its takeover offer, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Linx SA LINX3.SA said card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O told the company it is not considering increasing its takeover offer, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

"In response to the company's inquiry, STNE Participações S.A. informed that “it is not currently studying any price increase or other change to the terms of the transaction agreed with Linx," the software company said.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STNE

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Future of U.S. Equity Markets #STAVirtualConference

    Nasdaq EVP Head of North American Markets Tal Cohen and Rosenblatt Securities Partner Justin Schack join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss the future of U.S. equity markets. #STAVirtualConference

    Oct 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular