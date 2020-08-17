Brazil's Linx says merger talks with Totvs are preliminary -filing

Adds shares, context

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Linx SA LINX3.SA on Monday said that its talks with competitor Totvs SA TOTS3.SAabout a merger are preliminary and no non-disclosure agreement has been signed.

Linx also said it has notified Totvs TOTS3.SA to immediately stop using its Linx trademark without authorization, in filing about a potential deal.

On Friday, Totvs bid 6.1 billion reais ($1.12 billion) to acquire Linx, slightly improving on an earlier deal proposed by card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O. Totvs Chairman Laércio Cosentino and Chief Executive Dennis Herszkowicz said in a letter they had been in talks with Linx to announce a deal on Aug. 11, when they were surprised by Linx's announcement of talks with StoneCo.

Linx said on Aug. 10, when its board approved a binding offer proposed by StoneCo, "there was no concrete element regarding a potential offer by Totvs which justified sending the bid to the company's board of directors."

Still, Linx confirmed its CEO had been in talks with Totvs' chairman between July 31 and Aug. 4.

Shares in Linx were down nearly 2% in the morning trading, following this announcement, while Totvs' shares were virtually stable.

