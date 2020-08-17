Brazil's Linx says merger talks with Totvs are preliminary - filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Linx SA LINX3.SA on Monday said that its talks with Totvs SA TOTS3.SA are preliminary and no non-disclosure agreement has been signed yet.

Linx also said it has notified Totvs TOTS3.SA to immediately stop using its trademark Linx without authorization in filing about a potential merger. On Friday, Totvs bid 6.1 billion reais to acquire Linx, challenging an earlier deal proposed by card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

