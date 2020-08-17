US Markets
Brazil's Linx says merger talks with Totvs are preliminary - filing

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian software firm Linx SA on Monday said that its talks with Totvs SA are preliminary and no non-disclosure agreement has been signed yet.

Linx also said it has notified Totvs TOTS3.SA to immediately stop using its trademark Linx without authorization in filing about a potential merger. On Friday, Totvs bid 6.1 billion reais to acquire Linx, challenging an earlier deal proposed by card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O.

