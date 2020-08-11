Brazil's Linx in late-stage deal talks with card processor StoneCo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Retail software company Linx SA LINX3.SA said on Tuesday it is in final talks for a merger with card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O through its Brazilian unit.

Brazil-based Linx said in a statement there was no certainty that a deal would be reached.

Linx swung to a quarterly loss in June, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, while StoneCo has predicted worsening profit margins in the second quarter, a period that marked the strongest effects of the outbreak.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Edited by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.