Brazil's Linx calls meeting to vote on StoneCo's proposal

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Linx SA LINX3.SA has called a shareholder meeting for Nov. 17 to vote on a takeover proposal by card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Linx said that if shareholders do not agree with the takeover the company will analyze Totvs SA's TOTS3.SA rival bid.

StoneCo is proposing a 6.28 billion reais ($1.11 billion) stock-and-cash takeover of Linx, while Totvs is offering a 6.1 billion reais deal.

($1 = 5.6386 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.