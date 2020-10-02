US Markets
STNE

Brazil's Linx calls meeting to vote on StoneCo's proposal

Contributors
Alberto Alerigi Reuters
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian software firm Linx SA has called a shareholder meeting for Nov. 17 to vote on a takeover proposal by card processor StoneCo Ltd, according to a securities filing on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Linx SA LINX3.SA has called a shareholder meeting for Nov. 17 to vote on a takeover proposal by card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Linx said that if shareholders do not agree with the takeover the company will analyze Totvs SA's TOTS3.SA rival bid.

StoneCo is proposing a 6.28 billion reais ($1.11 billion) stock-and-cash takeover of Linx, while Totvs is offering a 6.1 billion reais deal.

($1 = 5.6386 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STNE

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular